10 drug dealers busted during operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Police have arrested 10 drug dealers and recovered more than 8.5 kilogram of drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, Dhamyal Police held Naeem and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his possession and 1.3 kg drugs was also recovered from Aamir.

Similarly, New Town Police apprehended Rizwan and recovered 1.5 kg drugs from his custody.

While, Waris Khan Police recovered 530 grams of hashish from Aamir Hayat.

Following operation, Wah Cantt Police recovered 750 grams of hashish from Hamid.

Additionally, Taxila Police recovered 660 grams of hashish from Asrar and Saddar Wah Police recovered 700 grams of hashish from Ghulam Shabbir while 700 grams of hashish was found from Chanzeb.

Kahuta Police recovered 540 grams of hashish from Imran and 520 grams of hashish was also confiscated from Naveed.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and stated the accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence and will be sentenced.

He made it clear that crackdown will be continued against the drug dealers who inject the poison of drugs into the veins of the young generation.