10 Drug Dealers, Liquor Suppliers Arrested During Crackdown
Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Police have launched a crackdown against drug dealers and liquor suppliers, 10 suspects arrested and recovered 4.5 kg of drugs and 65 liters of liquor from their possession.
According to police spokesman, Taxila police arrested Muhammad Bilal with 1.6 kg heroin and 620 gram of charas, while 600 gram of charas was also confiscated from Saleem and 20 liters of liquor was recovered from Jamal.
Similarly, Pirwadhai police apprehended Jameel and recovered 1.
5 kg of drugs from his possession.
Following operation, Civil Lines Police nabbed Azhar, Shahzad, Adeel, and Asif with 40 liters of liquor.
Jatli police arrested Ahmed and recovered 5 liters of liquor from him.
The suspects will be presented in court with solid evidence, and they will face legal action, according to City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani. "Those who poison the veins of the young generation cannot escape the grip of the law," he concluded.
