10 drug dealers, liquor suppliers held during crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 10 drug dealers and liquor suppliers and recovered more than two kg of drugs and 33 liters of liquor from their possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, Ratta Amaral police arrested Yasin and seized 320 gram of charas from his possession.

Similarly, Bani police held Faizan Shaukat and recovered 660 gram of charas from his custody.

While, Naseerabad police nabbed Fazal and recovered 160 gram of charas from his possession.

Following the operation Wah Cantt police held Tafseer and recovered 510 gram of charas from his possession.

Gujjar Khan police arrested Asif and recovered 130 gram charas from his possession.

Dhamyal police recovered 300 gram of charas from Moeez, and same police recovered 400 gram of charas from Faizan.

Pirwadhi police arrested Usman and recovered 18 liters of liquor from his possession.

R.A Bazaar police held Wasil and recovered 05 liters of liquor from his custody and 10 liters of liquor from Ahsan was recovered by Race Course police station.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the crackdown will be accelerated against drug dealers and liquor suppliers without any discrimination.