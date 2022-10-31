UrduPoint.com

10 Drug Dealers, Liquor Suppliers Held During Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 05:00 PM

10 drug dealers, liquor suppliers held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 10 drug dealers and liquor suppliers and recovered more than two kg of drugs and 33 liters of liquor from their possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, Ratta Amaral police arrested Yasin and seized 320 gram of charas from his possession.

Similarly, Bani police held Faizan Shaukat and recovered 660 gram of charas from his custody.

While, Naseerabad police nabbed Fazal and recovered 160 gram of charas from his possession.

Following the operation Wah Cantt police held Tafseer and recovered 510 gram of charas from his possession.

Gujjar Khan police arrested Asif and recovered 130 gram charas from his possession.

Dhamyal police recovered 300 gram of charas from Moeez, and same police recovered 400 gram of charas from Faizan.

Pirwadhi police arrested Usman and recovered 18 liters of liquor from his possession.

R.A Bazaar police held Wasil and recovered 05 liters of liquor from his custody and 10 liters of liquor from Ahsan was recovered by Race Course police station.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the crackdown will be accelerated against drug dealers and liquor suppliers without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Bani Progress Same From Race

Recent Stories

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medi ..

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medical colleges from next session

2 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target for Ireland

2 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to In ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to Increase Ownership of the Variou ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.