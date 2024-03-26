10 Drug Dealers Nabbed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested 10 drug dealers and recovered more than 08.5 kg of drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, Rawat police held Murtaza and recovered 1.5 kg drugs from his possession.
Similarly, Gujjar Khan police nabbed Waheed Ullah and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his custody.
While, Kahuta police arrested Mazhar and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from his possession.
Following operation, Wah Cantt police recovered 1.2 kg drugs from Awal Khan.
Race Course police arrested Riaz and 530 gram of charas was recovered from him while 560 gram of charas was recovered from Shoaib.
Airport police recovered 550 gram of charas from Hayyat and 520 gram of charas was recovered from Muqadas by Morgah police.
Taxila police arrested Abbas and seized 525 grams of charas from his possession.
Saddar Barooni Police recovered 540 gram of charas from Mujtaba.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action will be continued against drug dealers and such elements cannot escape the law.
