10 drug paddlers netted, 1.50 kg of heroine, 150 bottles of liquor recovered in Mirpur

As a result of reported drive against drug paddlers in various parts of Mirpur AJK district, the local police rounded up at least two accused by recovering and confiscating the contraband including including illicit liquor, heroin and other narcotics.

150 bottles of liquor and 01 kg 50 grams of heroin besides vehicles including motorcycles allegedly in the incidents were recovered from 05 of the arrested accused, said a press release issued by the local police on Thursday.

On special directives of SSP Mirpur Khawar Ali Shoukat, the Police Station Dadyal arrested alleged drug traffickers including Waqar Ali Sakna Kharak Dhok Meera Mirpur and Muhammad Junaid Ali resident of Sector B3 Mirpur by recovering 01 kg 50 grams of heroin worth lakhs of rupees.

The vehicle allegedly used by the arrested accused was also seized.

CIA staff Mirpur, while carrying out 2 different operations in the police station city limits, arrested the accused Abid Sakon while recovering 87 bottles of liquor from New City Mirpur and confiscated the vehicle used by the accused.

An accused Azhar, a resident of Faisalabad, was also arrested while exporting 15 bottles of liquor. The motorcycle used by the accused was also seized.

Police station Islamgarh took action and arrested the accused Muhammad Hafeez alias Keinchi, a resident of Kilal Bansi tehsil and Mirpur district, and recovered 48 bottles of liquor. The accused was also allegedly wanted as proclaimed offender to local police. in illicit drug trafficking cases.