UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Drug Peddlers Arrested In Gujranwala

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:48 PM

10 drug peddlers arrested in Gujranwala

On the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Moeen Masood, local police arrested 10 drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :On the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Moeen Masood, local police arrested 10 drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession.

According to police, in the supervision of Superintendent of Police Abdul Qaum Gondal, Khayali police in a crackdown against the anti-social elements arrested 10 drug peddlers including Babar, Abdul Sattar, Asif, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Asim, Ahmad Raza, Shahzad, Waris and Usman.

As many as, 5 kilograms charas and 22 liters liquor was also recovered from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

\378

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

36 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

46 minutes ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt determines to bringing record changes in ..

1 hour ago

President orders withdrawal of tender notice for n ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt running state affairs per PM's vision: Al ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.