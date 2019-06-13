10 drug peddlers arrested in Gujranwala

On the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Moeen Masood, local police arrested 10 drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :On the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Moeen Masood, local police arrested 10 drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession.

According to police, in the supervision of Superintendent of Police Abdul Qaum Gondal, Khayali police in a crackdown against the anti-social elements arrested 10 drug peddlers including Babar, Abdul Sattar, Asif, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Asim, Ahmad Raza, Shahzad, Waris and Usman.

As many as, 5 kilograms charas and 22 liters liquor was also recovered from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

