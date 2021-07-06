10 drug peddlers, bootlegger, illegal weapon holders arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three drugs peddlers, a bootlegger, and six for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering 1285 grams charras, five liters liquor, five 30 bore pistols and a 12 bore rifle from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three drugs peddlers, a bootlegger, and six for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering 1285 grams charras, five liters liquor, five 30 bore pistols and a 12 bore rifle from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police rounded up Muhammad Hussain for possessing a 30 bore pistol. Sadiqabad police arrested Rehan Nadeem and Khurram Khan and seized two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Airport police held Ahsan ul Haq for carrying a 30 bore pistol while Taxila police netted Mohsin Liaquat and Muhammad Shafique with a 30 bore pistol and a 12 bore rifle.

Meanwhile, Ratta Amral, Saddar Wah and Murree police arrested four accused namely Latif, Waqar, Faizan Ahmed and Dilawar Khan and recovered five liters liquor and 1285 grams charras from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.