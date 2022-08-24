UrduPoint.com

10 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Held; Drugs, Liquor Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

10 drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Wednesday arrested 10 accused besides recovering 4,390 grams narcotics, 10 liters liquor and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Pirwadhai police held Nasir Ahmed with1260 grmas charras while Rattaamral police rounded up Muhammad Waleed for possessing 1190 grams charras.

Similarly, Mandra police netted Shamoon for carrying 1050 grams charras.

In other raids conducted by Gungmandi, Cantt and Gujar Khan police, Nazir, Afzal, Haroon and Kamran were sent behind the bars on recovery of 890 grams charras while Sadiqabad police held Bilal with five liters liquor and Sarfraz with five liters liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Nasir Gujar Khan All From

Recent Stories

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

28 minutes ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

5 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.