10 drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Wednesday arrested 10 accused besides recovering 4,390 grams narcotics, 10 liters liquor and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Pirwadhai police held Nasir Ahmed with1260 grmas charras while Rattaamral police rounded up Muhammad Waleed for possessing 1190 grams charras.

Similarly, Mandra police netted Shamoon for carrying 1050 grams charras.

In other raids conducted by Gungmandi, Cantt and Gujar Khan police, Nazir, Afzal, Haroon and Kamran were sent behind the bars on recovery of 890 grams charras while Sadiqabad police held Bilal with five liters liquor and Sarfraz with five liters liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.