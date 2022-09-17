10 drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liquor recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi police in a crackdown against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Saturday arrested 10 accused besides recovering 2,860 gram hashish and 27 liters of liquor from their possession.

The police spokesperson said that Pirwadhai police held Mishal Khan and recovered 2,150 grams hashish from his possession.

Likewise, in other raids, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, Airport, Murree, Civil Lines and Kalar Syedan police arrested Sohail, Abdul Nabi, Arif, Ibrar, Ali Haider, Ijaz, Luqman, and Numan and recovered 710 gram hashish and 27 liters of liquor from their possession.

The spokesperson said that divisional superintendents of police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers.