10 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders on Friday arrested 10, besides recovering over four kg charras, 10 liters liquor, four 30-bore pistols, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from them.

A police spokesperson said that Waris Khan police held Arif for having 1,250 grams of charras while Taxila police rounded up Alam Zaib with 1,250 grams of charras, Mubarik Zaib for having 1,620 grams of charras and Pervaiz for carrying 10 liters of liquor. Whereas, Chontra police arrested Behroze with 160 grams of charras.

He informed that Sadiqabad, Race Course, Taxila and Chontra police, in their operations against illegal weapon holders, managed to net Mubeen, Anjum, Haider, Bashir, and Rafiq and recovered four 30-bore pistols, a Kalashnikov and ammunition.

Rawalpindi district police also held 52 professional beggars from different roads.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations were underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.