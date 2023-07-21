Open Menu

10 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 10 accused besides recovering over 1220 grams charras, 17 liters liquor, five 30-bore pistols, ammunition, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, Bani police held Dilshad and recovered 1220 grams charras.

Rattaamral and Naseerabad police rounded up Hameed Khan and Amir on recovery of 17 liters liquor.

Waris Khan, Airport, Taxila, Dhamial and Rawat police netted Nasir, Shoaib, Mehnat Gul, Ali and Saqib and recovered five 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Saddar Wah police in their operation arrested an accused, Zia for molesting a 12-year-old boy while Phagwari police nabbed a bike-lifter namely Saqib Siddique and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

