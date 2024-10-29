10 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, and other lawbreakers here on Tuesday arrested 10 accused besides recovering charras, liquor, weapons, and other items from their possession, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that Pirwadhai police held Javed for having 510 grams charras while Waris Khan police rounded up Faisal Mehmood for possessing 560 grams charras.
Waris Khan and Bani police netted Jabbar Hussain, Kamran, Zeeshan, and Afaq and recovered 22 liters liquor from their possession.
In other operations, Waris Khan, Saddar Wah, and Kahuta police arrested four accused namely Haider, Fazal Raheem, Mumraiz, and Muhammad Ali, and recovered two 30-bore pistols, a 9mm pistol, and a dagger from their possession.
Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
