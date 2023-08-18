10 drug peddlers, bootleggers netted

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 10 accused besides recovering over 9 kg charras, 20 liters liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, Pirwadhai police held Aqeel, Yaqoob, Suleman, Abdul Razaq and Rafaqat for possessing over 6 kg charras.

He informed that City Police rounded up Waqar for having 1260 grams charras while Rattaamral police netted Babar for carrying 1243 grams charras.

Pirwadhai and Airport police nabbed Aftab Ahmed and Abdul Rehman on recovery of 1080 grams charras.

R.A.Bazaar police arrested Seerat Mushtaq and recovered 20 liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.