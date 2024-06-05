Open Menu

10 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Netted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM

10 drug peddlers, bootleggers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers here on Wednesday arrested 10 accused besides recovering over six kg charras, 45 liters liquor, two liquor bottles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police held Arslan and recovered 2200 grams charras.

Saddar Wah police conducted a raid and netted Zafar with 1400 grams charras and Nasir for having 1220 grams charras.

Taxila police arrested Adnan for possessing 1280 grams charras.

He informed that Bani and City police arrested Arslan, Arslan Ali, Amir, Zubair, Ghulam Abbas, and Mazhar and recovered 45 liters liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Bani Rawalpindi Nasir All From

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

46 minutes ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

2 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

6 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

15 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

15 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

15 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan