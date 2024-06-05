10 drug peddlers, bootleggers netted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers here on Wednesday arrested 10 accused besides recovering over six kg charras, 45 liters liquor, two liquor bottles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police held Arslan and recovered 2200 grams charras.

Saddar Wah police conducted a raid and netted Zafar with 1400 grams charras and Nasir for having 1220 grams charras.

Taxila police arrested Adnan for possessing 1280 grams charras.

He informed that Bani and City police arrested Arslan, Arslan Ali, Amir, Zubair, Ghulam Abbas, and Mazhar and recovered 45 liters liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.