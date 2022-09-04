10 drug peddlers, bootleggers, weapon holders held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders on Sunday arrested 10 accused besides recovering over three kg narcotics, 10 liters liquor, three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that New Town police held three accused namely Idrees with 1500 grams charras, Akhtar Ali with 1300 grams charras and Aqeel Ahmed for having 150 grams charras.

Rattamral police rounded up Rab Nawaz with 300 grams charras while Gujar Khan police netted Muhammad Nadeem and recovered 240 grams charras.

Westridge police arrested two accused and recovered two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Pirwadhai police held Shehbaz for carrying a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Chakri Police nabbed Khalid Mehmood, a bootlegger and seized 10 liters liquor.

Phagwari police held Safdar Hussain and recovered a liquor bottle from his possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway. Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders, he added.