10 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Weapon Holders Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 07:24 PM

10 drug peddlers, bootleggers, weapon holders held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders on Monday arrested 10 accused besides recovering nearly six kg narcotics, 10 liters liquor, four bottles of liquor, two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that New Town police held Amir Aslam for having 3300 grams charras while Naseerabad police rounded up Kamran with 1666 grams charras.

In other raids, Sadiqabad, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan, Cantt, Saddar Baroni, and Kallar Syedan police arrested eight accused namely Haider, Munir, Mazhar Iqbal, Naseer, Irfan, Jameel, Saqib Manzoor and Rizwan and recovered 820 grams charras, 10 liters liquor, four bottles of liquor, two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders, he added.

