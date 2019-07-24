10 drug peddlers held,narcotics, illegal arms recovered

Police have launched operation against drug mafia across the district and arrested 10 criminals

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Police have launched operation against drug mafia across the district and arrested 10 criminals.

According to the police source, the crackdown was launched under the supervision of DSP Alipur Asif Rasheed.

The Police recovered 10 illegal arms, seven kilogram hashish, 100 litre alcohol from their possession.

The accused were involved in drug selling and street crimes.

