10 Drug Peddlers, Illegal Weapon Holders, Lawbreakers Netted
Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Saturday arrested 10 accused besides recovering charras, liquor, weapons and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman.
He informed that Waris Khan police held an accused namely Ahsan for having 580 grams charras and Suleman for possessing five liters liquor.
Airport police rounded up Arsland for having five liters liquor and Faisal with five liters liquor.
Civil Lines police in their operation arrested Waqas for carrying a 9mm pistol while Rawat police netted Zulfiqar and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.
Sadiqabad police nabbed a proclaimed offender namely Shahzaib who had killed a citizen over a petty issue.
Three accomplices of the accused had been sent behind the bars earlier, he added.
The spokesman further informed that Naseerabad police conducted a raid and arrested Amir Haider who was involved in making a bogus call on Police-15 for giving fake information about a dacoity/street crime incident.
Pirwadhai police managed to arrest an accused wanted in a case of harassing and threatening a woman and her daughter.
The spokesman said that Gujar Khan police arrested a kite seller and recovered 65 kites and a kite flying string roll from his possession.
Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..
Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..
8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Michni police arrest 14 gamblers, recovers bet-money2 minutes ago
-
Maternal & neonatal training held2 minutes ago
-
10 drug peddlers, illegal weapon holders, lawbreakers netted2 minutes ago
-
NAB KP to hold Khuli Kacheri on Dec 302 minutes ago
-
Rs22.4m valuables stolen from house2 minutes ago
-
Authority cracks down on unhygienic food businesses in Sheikhupura2 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in police encounter2 minutes ago
-
Privatization of 3 DISCOs likely to be completed by next year: Awais12 minutes ago
-
Two detained robbers killed in police encounter12 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas22 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested with fake foreign currency notes worth Rs 440,00032 minutes ago
-
Employers warned of action over underpayment32 minutes ago