10 drug peddlers, illegal weapon holders, lawbreakers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Saturday arrested 10 accused besides recovering charras, liquor, weapons and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Waris Khan police held an accused namely Ahsan for having 580 grams charras and Suleman for possessing five liters liquor.

Airport police rounded up Arsland for having five liters liquor and Faisal with five liters liquor.

Civil Lines police in their operation arrested Waqas for carrying a 9mm pistol while Rawat police netted Zulfiqar and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Sadiqabad police nabbed a proclaimed offender namely Shahzaib who had killed a citizen over a petty issue.

Three accomplices of the accused had been sent behind the bars earlier, he added.

The spokesman further informed that Naseerabad police conducted a raid and arrested Amir Haider who was involved in making a bogus call on Police-15 for giving fake information about a dacoity/street crime incident.

Pirwadhai police managed to arrest an accused wanted in a case of harassing and threatening a woman and her daughter.

The spokesman said that Gujar Khan police arrested a kite seller and recovered 65 kites and a kite flying string roll from his possession.

Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.