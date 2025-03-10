10 drug peddlers netted with 11.5 kg charas

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during the crackdown against drug peddlers on Monday arrested 10 suspects from different areas of the district with more than 11.5 kilograms charas.

According to the police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police held three accused recovering about 5 kg of drugs from them. The accused Zahid was nabbed with 2.5 kg, Saud Nazir with 2.2 kg and Umar with 560 kg charas.

Similarly, the Wah Cantt Police recovered 1.8 kg charas from accused Adnan, while the Dhamial Police nabbed accused Shahid Mansab with 1.22 kg of the contraband item.

The City Police held two accused Riaz and Noman on the recovery of 1.2 kg and 550 grams charas respectively from them.

Likewise, the Rawat, Mandara and Naseerabad Police arrested accused Farhat, Nadir Pervez and Adnan with 680 grams, 620 grams and 550 grams respectively of charas.