10 drug peddlers netted with over 8.7 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Friday arrested 10 accused, besides recovering over 8.7 kg charras from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Gungmandi police held Muhammad Ali for having 1,400 grams of charras while Pirwadhai police rounded up an accused namely Waqar ur Haq for possessing 515 grams of charras.

Whereas, Bani police in an operation recovered 1,100 grams of charras and Westridge police seized 1,060 grams of charras, besides netting Yasir, a drug peddler.

Similarly, Naseerabad, R.A.Bazar, Taxila, Rawat and Chontra police held Sohail, Mubashir, Rafique, Aslam, Toqeer, and Irfan for having a total of 4,670 grams of charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.