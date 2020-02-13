UrduPoint.com
10 Drug Pushers Held At Bharakahu

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:24 PM

Bhara Kahu Police arrested 10 drug pushers, including one proclaimed offender during in search operation and recovered huge cache of narcotics and weapon from them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Bhara Kahu Police arrested 10 drug pushers, including one proclaimed offender during in search operation and recovered huge cache of narcotics and weapon from them.

Police spokesman on Thursday said that more than 150 houses were raided and 248 were searched during the operation.

These official ,including SP (City) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk SDPO, Bhara Kahu, Hamza Aman Ullah, Station House Officer (SHO) Bhara Kahu and lady Police constables were took part in the operation.

Arrested accused were identified as, Qasir Mehmood, Imrarn, Irfan, Sajwal, EjazQasir, Shahbaz, Shamraz,Baber,Abdul Sattar and Asif.

Around 40 liters alcohol, 200 gram hashish and weapons as well as ammunition were also recovered from them.

He said raids were being conducted following the plan of DIG (Operation) Waqar Uddin Syed that he had devised after receiving complaints about drug peddling at various areas in the city.

"It is our responsibility to protect the lives and properties of the citizens and secure future of next generation through prompt action against those involved in drug pushing activities," the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar also appreciated the officers who participated in the operation and made it successful.

