10 drugs pushers rounded up in Faisalabad

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 10 drugs pushers and recovered 2.350 kg hashish, 30-liter liquor and weapons from their possessions.

According to police, different police station, in a drive against drugs pushers, managed to arrest 10 accused as named Akhter Ahmed, Muhammad Naeem, Zafar Sardar, Sheraz, Javeed Aslam, Shahnawaz, Abdul Qadoos, Sajid Hussain, Nasar Hayyat and Shahzad Hassan from different areas.

Police have recovered 2.350 kg hashish, 30-liter liquor, five 12-bore guns, seven 30-bore pistols and three 9-mm pistols from their possessions.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.