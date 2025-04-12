Open Menu

10 Drugs Suppliers Netted With Over 12 Kg Charas

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM

10 drugs suppliers netted with over 12 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police in the anti-drugs crackdown on Saturday morning arrested 10 accused including a lady drug supplier recovering more than 12 kilograms charas from them.

According to the police spokesman, the Naseerabad Police nabbed two accused Nighat with 1.56 kg 560 charas, while the Civil Lines Police recovered 2.2 kg of the contraband item from accused Raheel.

Similarly the Wah Cantt Police held two accused Waqar and Azam on the recovery of 1.8 kg and 1.56 kg charas from them respectively.

Likewise the Rawat and New Town Police also netted accused Khalid and Sajjad respectively with 1.

54 kg and 1.5 kg charas.

The Race Course Police caught three accused Irfan, Ghulam Abbas and Zeeshan Rasheed on the recovery of 540 grams, 520 grams and 600 grams charas respectively from them.

The Taxila Police also captured accused Zaki with 450 grams charas.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani in a statement said the crackdown launched as per the Punjab chief minister's vision for a drug-free Punjab would continue in the Rawalpindi region till the elimination of the scourge from the area.

