10 Each Schools For Boys, Girls To Be Made Model Schools

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 05:51 PM

10 each schools for boys, girls to be made model schools

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has ordered for transforming 10 government schools each for boys and girls as model schools in the district.

He also directed for maintaining the best cleanliness atmosphere, educational and administrative matters in other schools.

He was presiding over a meeting of officers of the District education Authority and school heads here on Friday.

He strictly directed for making the school model by renovation, paints, cleanliness of wash rooms, repair of doors and windows, upgradation of labs, purchase of furniture, improvement of play grounds and plantation.

He further ordered for utilising non-salary budget, adding that the caretaker Punjab government would also provide them funds.

