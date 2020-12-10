UrduPoint.com
10 Economic Zones Approved Along Ring Road Project

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

10 economic zones approved along Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has approved 10 economic zones along the Ring Road project.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza while the members of Islamabad and Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce and Industries, RDA officers Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Deputy Director Finance, Azizullah Deputy Director Engineering and others were also present.

The participants were informed that space is also being allotted apart from Special Economic Zones (SEZs) including industrial, educational, health, hotels, shopping malls and Residential areas etc.

Chairman RDA said the development work on the economic zones will be started as soon as possible, adding that the business community was the backbone of the country's economy and concrete steps are being taken to provide facilities to it as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The development work is being done on priority basis by the government to address the issues faced by the business community during the project's execution, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

