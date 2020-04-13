UrduPoint.com
10 Election Commission Of Pakistan Officers Promoted

Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:02 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued promotion orders of its 10 officers of different departments

According to ECP notification, Haroon Khan, Director (Gender Affairs-BPS-19) in the office of Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Peshawar has been promoted to BPS-20 with immediate effect and until further orders.

Abdul Qayyum Shinwari, Regional Election Commissioner (BPS-19), Kohat has been promoted to BPS-20 with immediate effect and until further orders. Muhammad Farid Afridi, Director (BPS-19) in the office of Provincial Election Commissioner, KP, Peshawar has been promoted to BPS-20.

Similarly, Shahid lqbal, Director/Financial Analyst (Political Finance-BPS-19) in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad has been promoted to BPS-20 with immediate effect and until further orders while Aamir Javed, District Election Commissioner (BPS-18), Khushab has been promoted to BPS-19.

Muhammad Sharif, District Election Commissioner (BPS-18), Kalat has been promoted to BPS-19 with immediate effect and until further orders while Saeed Ahmed Khan, Deputy Director (SIMS-BPS-18) in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad has been promoted to BPS-19.

Aziz Bahadar, District Election Commissioner-I (BPS-18), Rawalpindi has been promoted to BPS-19 with immediate effect and until further orders while Amir Ashfaq Qureshi, District Election Commissioner-III (BPS-18), Lahore has been promoted to BPS-19. Waseem Ahmed, Deputy Director-Estt-1 (BPS-18) in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad has been promoted to BPS-19.

The notification said that all promoted officers will be on probation for a period of one year with effect from the date they assume charge of their posts. It added if no order is issued on the expiry of the first year of probation, the probation will be deemed to have been to another year.

It added if no order is issued by the day following the termination of the extended period of probation, the appointment will be deemed to be held by them until further orders.

