10 Electricity Thieves Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 09:16 PM
The operation of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) against power theft was continued and the officials of the PESCO teams conducted raids in different localities in DIKhan circle and arrested ten people involved in power theft
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The operation of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) against power theft was continued and the officials of the PESCO teams conducted raids in different localities in DIKhan circle and arrested ten people involved in power theft.
According to the details, on the direction of SE Pesco Dera Circle Engineer Fida Mohammad Mehsud, under the supervision of Executive Engineer Pesco Rural Division Engineer Muaz Ahmed, Pesco Mandhran sub division staff under the leadership of SDO Mandhran Engineer Naeemuddin conducted the successful operation against electricity thieves in Khawajakzai town.
During the operation, 10 electricity thieves were caught red-handed,who were obtaining direct supply from LT lines and tampering with electricity meters. wires were seized and separate cases were registered against them in Cantt police station.
SDO Engineer Naeemuddin said that several power thieves were arrested by the combined team of PESCO officials and Police on the spot and handed over to the Police for further action.
The registration of FIRs, arrests, and other punitive measures should be carried out continuously to yield results, he added.
Recent Stories
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States
Robber killed in Wah
Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal
Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/non-filers
Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky
Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual ..
Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland
Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector
Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards
US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine war
58 Sindh female rescuers, 97 Balochistan rescuers complete training at ESA
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India opt to bowl first against USA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robber killed in Wah15 minutes ago
-
Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal15 minutes ago
-
Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/non-filers15 minutes ago
-
Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual Plan43 minutes ago
-
Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector43 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards43 minutes ago
-
58 Sindh female rescuers, 97 Balochistan rescuers complete training at ESA1 minute ago
-
Govt plans to invest hefty amount in primary education41 minutes ago
-
Govt strove hard to bring down inflation to single digit: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator ..1 minute ago
-
Two held with drugs1 minute ago
-
Govt presents Finance Bill 2024 in National Assembly1 minute ago
-
PHC launches "Advocate's Case Diary" web application1 minute ago