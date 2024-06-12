10 electricity thieves arrested

The operation of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) against power theft was continued and the officials of the PESCO teams conducted raids in different localities in DIKhan circle and arrested ten people involved in power theft

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The operation of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) against power theft was continued and the officials of the PESCO teams conducted raids in different localities in DIKhan circle and arrested ten people involved in power theft.

According to the details, on the direction of SE Pesco Dera Circle Engineer Fida Mohammad Mehsud, under the supervision of Executive Engineer Pesco Rural Division Engineer Muaz Ahmed, Pesco Mandhran sub division staff under the leadership of SDO Mandhran Engineer Naeemuddin conducted the successful operation against electricity thieves in Khawajakzai town.

During the operation, 10 electricity thieves were caught red-handed,who were obtaining direct supply from LT lines and tampering with electricity meters. wires were seized and separate cases were registered against them in Cantt police station.

SDO Engineer Naeemuddin said that several power thieves were arrested by the combined team of PESCO officials and Police on the spot and handed over to the Police for further action.

The registration of FIRs, arrests, and other punitive measures should be carried out continuously to yield results, he added.