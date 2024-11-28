Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 06:57 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A collision between a bus and a dumper truck near Narwala Road bypass left 10 factory workers injured on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a bus of a textile unit was carrying workers when it collided with a dumper truck near Chak No 58-JB.

As a result, 10 workers were injured.

Two critically injured workers -- Amar of Toba Tek Singh and Usman Jameel of Thikriwala -- were shifted to hospital while eight others were discharged after the first aid by the rescue officials.

