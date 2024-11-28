10 Factory Workers Injured
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 06:57 PM
A collision between a bus and a dumper truck near Narwala Road bypass left 10 factory workers injured on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A collision between a bus and a dumper truck near Narwala Road bypass left 10 factory workers injured on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122 sources, a bus of a textile unit was carrying workers when it collided with a dumper truck near Chak No 58-JB.
As a result, 10 workers were injured.
Two critically injured workers -- Amar of Toba Tek Singh and Usman Jameel of Thikriwala -- were shifted to hospital while eight others were discharged after the first aid by the rescue officials.
Recent Stories
PPP all set to celebrate foundation day in Multan also
Kirmani visited under-construction Model Agriculture Mall
Sri Lanka crash to record low Test total of 42 in South Africa
5th international conference on advances in material sciences concludes
100 brick-kilns demolished, Rs 17m fine imposed
Funds provided to 7 UAF students to launch Startup Company
Drug-trafficker awarded 9 year RI
Health minister lauds philanthropists for contributing to alleviate human suffer ..
No direct firing and no fatality during LEAs operation against PTI mob: Federal ..
245,769 Children to Receive Polio Drops in Upcoming Campaign in Jamshoro
15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha
Life-term awarded in murder case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP all set to celebrate foundation day in Multan also45 seconds ago
-
Kirmani visited under-construction Model Agriculture Mall47 seconds ago
-
5th international conference on advances in material sciences concludes17 seconds ago
-
100 brick-kilns demolished, Rs 17m fine imposed19 seconds ago
-
Drug-trafficker awarded 9 year RI18 minutes ago
-
Drug-dealer arrested18 minutes ago
-
Health minister lauds philanthropists for contributing to alleviate human sufferings18 minutes ago
-
No direct firing and no fatality during LEAs operation against PTI mob: Federal Minister for Informa ..18 minutes ago
-
245,769 Children to Receive Polio Drops in Upcoming Campaign in Jamshoro18 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha26 minutes ago
-
Life-term awarded in murder case26 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of constable Safdar Hussain Shah offered at Police Lines HQ26 minutes ago