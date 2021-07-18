10 family members fall unconscious after consuming toxic cake

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Ten members of a family fell unconscious after consuming toxic cake, here on Sunday.

The incident took place in in Kaleke Mandi where a family purchased a cake from a local backery.

Soon after consuming the cake all the ten members of family including Rukhsana, Nasreen, Zulaikha, Nazir, Mehmood, Maqsood, Sehar Bano,Pakeeza, Sultan Ahmad and Sagheera fell unconscious. They were shifted to the Trauma Centre in precarious condition.