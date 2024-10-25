10 FC Soldiers Martyred, Three Injured In DI Khan Attack
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM
At least 10 soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) were martyred and three others injured when Khawarij terrorists launched an attack on an FC checkpoint in Darazinda in Dera Ismail Khan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) At least 10 soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) were martyred and three others injured when Khawarij terrorists launched an attack on an FC checkpoint in Darazinda in Dera Ismail Khan.
DI Khan police said that the FC troops fought with bravery and thwarted the assault.
The martyrs includes six soldiers belonged to South Waziristan and four hailed from Karak district.
The terrorists equipped with automatic and rocket launchers targeted the Zam FC checkpoint.
The security forces cordoned off the area and started search operation.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemned the attack.
He said terrorists could not shatter Govt determination in fight against terrorism.
He prayed bravery of the FC troops.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..
DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation
UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..
Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..
Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari
Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist’s mother
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered
Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali
16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered
APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day
PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terrorists3 minutes ago
-
Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari55 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist’s mother2 seconds ago
-
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali3 minutes ago
-
16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered3 minutes ago
-
APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day3 minutes ago
-
PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal3 minutes ago
-
PTI orchestrated ‘armed attack’ on prison vans near Sangjani Toll Plaza: Tarar3 minutes ago
-
Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi3 minutes ago
-
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests four of robbers gang3 minutes ago
-
CM expresses resent on delay of Quetta’s beautification work3 minutes ago