10 FC soldiers martyred, three injured in DI Khan attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) At least 10 soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) were martyred and three others injured when Khawarij terrorists launched an attack on an FC checkpoint in Darazinda in Dera Ismail Khan.

DI Khan police said that the FC troops fought with bravery and thwarted the assault.

The martyrs includes six soldiers belonged to South Waziristan and four hailed from Karak district.

The terrorists equipped with automatic and rocket launchers targeted the Zam FC checkpoint.

The security forces cordoned off the area and started search operation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemned the attack.

He said terrorists could not shatter Govt determination in fight against terrorism.

He prayed bravery of the FC troops.

APP/fam