10 Feet Widen Breach Occurred In Lower Kot Sultan Canal, Plugged

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The 10 feet widen breach occurred into Lower Kot Sultan main canal which was plugged by Rescue 1122, Irrigation and other departments using heavy machinery.

According to the Rescue officials, a 10 feet wide breach was caused by the break of Lower Kot Sultan Canal dyke near the old NADRA office in Kot Addu city last night.

Upon receiving the information, rescue control room immediately dispatched the rescue ambulance from Kot Addu and also informed the police, disaster management and irrigation departments.

Assistant Commissioner Kot Adu Amir Mahmood immediately arrived at the spot and supervised the relief operation.

The rescue team provided rescue life jackets to the people for timely help in case of any emergency like situation.

The Irrigation department plugged the breach with the help of excavators and tractors and stopped water from reaching the population.

There was no loss of life or property due to timely and successful action in this incident.

