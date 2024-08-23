10 female school teachers jump to safety after van catches fire

A van carrying female school teachers caught fire while on the move, however, all the ten teachers jumped off the vehicle and remained unhurt, but the fire left the van blackened and burnt, rescuers said on Friday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A van carrying female school teachers caught fire while on the move, however, all the ten teachers jumped off the vehicle and remained unhurt, but the fire left the van blackened and burnt, rescuers said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Chak 263/EB in the suburbs of Burewala where the school van was transporting teachers of government girls high school Chak 263/EB back to their homes. On the way, fire erupted suddenly due to short circuit forcing the school teachers to jump to safety. A team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the flames, however, by that time the van had turned charred.

