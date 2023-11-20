Open Menu

10 Fertilizer Dealers Booked

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) District administration registered cases against 10 fertilizer dealers for hoarding and over-charging during the ongoing month of November.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by additional deputy commissioner Aitaz Anjum, here on Monday.

The fertilizer mafia was imposed a fine of Rs 300,000.

The meeting was attended by officers from different sections of the agriculture department.

The officials also informed that wheat was cultivated at 430,000 acres against a set target of 480,000 acres in district Khanewal.

The additional deputy commissioner directed officials to work with dedication to complete the wheat sowing target.

He also warned that strict action would be taken against fertilizer mafias. The balance between demand and supply would be maintained.

