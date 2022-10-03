UrduPoint.com

10 Food Outlets Fined

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM

10 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority teams on Monday imposed fines on 10 food outlets over adulteration and poor cleanliness arrangements.

According to the spokesman of PFA,on the direction of Additional director operation Umar Farooq Sheikh,the teams inspected various food points including sweets shops and bakeries in district Bhakkar and imposed fines on 10 food units,besides discarding 450-kg unhygienic sweets,230 liters of adulterated milk,syrups and chemicals.

