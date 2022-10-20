10 food outlets fined

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fines on 10 food points and four milk carrying vehicles over violating authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, on the direction of Director General PFA Mudassar Riaz Malik, the food safety teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposed fine of Rs 100,000 on them for poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, sub-standard milk storage and not following previous notices.

Meanwhile,five vehicles carrying adulterated milk were fined of Rs 26,000 during an inspection by the food safety teams in the division.

The PFA team got registered a case against a shopkeeper for making unhygienic khoya at concerned police station and temporarily shut down a factory for poor storage.

The teams also disposed of 100-liter adulterated milk, 20-kg cheese, 3-kg sweets and 5-kg sub-standard ice-cream while notices were served to 87 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.