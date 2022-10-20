UrduPoint.com

10 Food Outlets Fined

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 03:00 PM

10 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fines on 10 food points and four milk carrying vehicles over violating authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, on the direction of Director General PFA Mudassar Riaz Malik, the food safety teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposed fine of Rs 100,000 on them for poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, sub-standard milk storage and not following previous notices.

Meanwhile,five vehicles carrying adulterated milk were fined of Rs 26,000 during an inspection by the food safety teams in the division.

The PFA team got registered a case against a shopkeeper for making unhygienic khoya at concerned police station and temporarily shut down a factory for poor storage.

The teams also disposed of 100-liter adulterated milk, 20-kg cheese, 3-kg sweets and 5-kg sub-standard ice-cream while notices were served to 87 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Police Station Malik Riaz Fine Vehicles

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day o ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day official visit

58 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournamen ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournament through injury

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive targ ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive target for Netherlands

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

3 hours ago
 Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition ..

Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition Initiative

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.