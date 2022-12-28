10 food outlets fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fine on 10 food points over violations of laws in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at seven grocery stores, three canteens, one milk shop and a beef shop in the division besides imposing a fine of Rs 121,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and sub-standard milk storage.

Meanwhile, the team also shut down production of two spices grinding units over adulteration.

The teams also discarded 28-kg of sub-standard ghee, 20-liters of cold drinks, 15-liters of oiland 12-kg of spices while notices were served to 46 owners of food points forselling sub-standard and hygienic food.