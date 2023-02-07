10 food outlets fined:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fines on 10 food points for violating rules of the Authority in the division.

According to PFA spokesman, food safety teams headed by deputy director operation Shahbaz Sarwar, inspected various food outlets in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 111,000 on 10 food outlets for poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificates and sub-standard storage.

The PFA teams issued 87 warning notices to the violators in the division.