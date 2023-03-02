10 food outlets fined:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fines on ten food points and one milk carrying vehicle over violation of authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Operation) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 137,000 on 10 food outlets over violation.

Meanwhile, the food safety team imposed a fine of Rs 4000 on a milk supplier for selling substandard milk.

The PFA teams discarded 63 liters of unhygienic cold drinks, 10-kg adulterated Khoya, 04 expired spices, 03 kg ghee and 02 litres tea whiteners while warning notices were served to 71 food points for violating the Authority rules.