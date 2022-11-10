10 food outlets fined, two booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday fined ten food points and got registered cases against two factory owners over violation of concerned rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams under the supervision of deputy director operation of Punjab Food Authority Shahbaz Sarwar conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposed fine amounting to Rs 161,000 on 10 food outlets due to poor cleanliness arrangements, non-valid certification, sub-standard food storage arrangements and ignoring previous notices.

The food safety team got registered cases against two factory owners.They were producing sub-standard gram flour and chillies.

The PFA teams served notices to 73 owners of food points for selling sub-standard,unhygienic foods.