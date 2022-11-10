UrduPoint.com

10 Food Outlets Fined, Two Booked

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 02:30 PM

10 food outlets fined, two booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday fined ten food points and got registered cases against two factory owners over violation of concerned rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams under the supervision of deputy director operation of Punjab Food Authority Shahbaz Sarwar conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposed fine amounting to Rs 161,000 on 10 food outlets due to poor cleanliness arrangements, non-valid certification, sub-standard food storage arrangements and ignoring previous notices.

The food safety team got registered cases against two factory owners.They were producing sub-standard gram flour and chillies.

The PFA teams served notices to 73 owners of food points for selling sub-standard,unhygienic foods.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Fine Flour

Recent Stories

Nawaz, Shehbaz agree to not bow before PTI'S press ..

Nawaz, Shehbaz agree to not bow before PTI'S pressure for early elections

13 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: England win toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England win toss, opt to bowl first against India

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. England

3 hours ago
 FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to ..

FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to Kingdom

3 hours ago
 Govt to withdraw appeal against Sharia court's Rib ..

Govt to withdraw appeal against Sharia court's Riba verdict: Dar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.