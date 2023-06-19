UrduPoint.com

10 Food Points Fined

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 03:40 PM

10 food points fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on 10 food points on Monday for violating the relevant laws.

According to officials, the food safety teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposed Rs 128,000 fine on them for poor cleanliness conditions, incomplete medical certificate, sub-standard milk storage and for not paying heed to previous notices.

The Punjab Food Safety team also issued warning notices to 119 food outlets for selling substandard and hygienic foods in the division.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Fine

Recent Stories

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Revi ..

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Review of Judgments & Orders Act 2 ..

23 minutes ago
 Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

32 minutes ago
 IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questi ..

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questions on audio leaks

1 hour ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to sight Zil Hajj Moon

2 hours ago
 BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kaf ..

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tod ..

2 hours ago
 PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.