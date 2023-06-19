10 food points fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on 10 food points on Monday for violating the relevant laws.

According to officials, the food safety teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposed Rs 128,000 fine on them for poor cleanliness conditions, incomplete medical certificate, sub-standard milk storage and for not paying heed to previous notices.

The Punjab Food Safety team also issued warning notices to 119 food outlets for selling substandard and hygienic foods in the division.