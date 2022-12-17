UrduPoint.com

10 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported: NIH

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2022 | 09:49 PM

10 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

Health officials on Saturday said that 10 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Health officials on Saturday said that 10 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio is 0.20 percent while 27 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 5,115 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders, healthcare staff, vaccination teams, and administration working across Pakistan despite multiple challenges.

He advised all provinces and regions to administer booster doses to further improve protection against Covid-19 transmission. He said that in view of the global pandemic situation, the Central Health Establishment (CHE) will be strengthened to enhance its functionality.

The minister emphasized the importance of precautions, including social distancing and mask-wearing, especially in crowded places.

He also highlighted the need to strictly follow the guidelines for the management of markets.

