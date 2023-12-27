Open Menu

10 'gamblers' Arrest

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM

10 'gamblers' arrest

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Sialkot district police have arrested 10 alleged gamblers.

Spokesperson said a Sialkot Saddar police station team caught Ijaz, Zafra Iqbal, Maqsood, Mubashir, Maqsood Iqbal, Akhtar Ali Khan, Shahid, Muhammad Bashir, Shehzad and Afzal indulging in gambling activity on cards.

The police recovered gambling money of Rs 17,000 and cards and registered a case in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sialkot Saddar Money

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted re ..

Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted record

41 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release f ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release from Adiala jail         ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

5 hours ago
 UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

14 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

14 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

14 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

14 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

14 hours ago
 Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

14 hours ago
 FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G- ..

FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G-13 & 14

14 hours ago
 Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO ..

Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan