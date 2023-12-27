10 'gamblers' arrest

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Sialkot district police have arrested 10 alleged gamblers.

Spokesperson said a Sialkot Saddar police station team caught Ijaz, Zafra Iqbal, Maqsood, Mubashir, Maqsood Iqbal, Akhtar Ali Khan, Shahid, Muhammad Bashir, Shehzad and Afzal indulging in gambling activity on cards.

The police recovered gambling money of Rs 17,000 and cards and registered a case in this regard.