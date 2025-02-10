Open Menu

10 Gamblers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM

In a major crackdown on illegal gambling, the City Police, under the leadership of SHO Nadeem Haider, raided a gambling den and arrested 10 gamblers on the spot

Ali pur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) In a major crackdown on illegal gambling, the City Police, under the leadership of SHO Nadeem Haider, raided a gambling den and arrested 10 gamblers on the spot.

During the operation, police seized Rs. 657,200 in cash that had been staked during gambling activities.

A case has been registered against the suspects under the Gambling Act, according to SHO Nadeem Haider.

The raid was conducted on the directives of DPO Muzaffargarh as part of an ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in the district. SHO Nadeem Haider reaffirmed the police's commitment to eliminating illegal activities and ensuring law and order in the region.

