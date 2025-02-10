10 Gamblers Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM
In a major crackdown on illegal gambling, the City Police, under the leadership of SHO Nadeem Haider, raided a gambling den and arrested 10 gamblers on the spot
Ali pur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) In a major crackdown on illegal gambling, the City Police, under the leadership of SHO Nadeem Haider, raided a gambling den and arrested 10 gamblers on the spot.
During the operation, police seized Rs. 657,200 in cash that had been staked during gambling activities.
A case has been registered against the suspects under the Gambling Act, according to SHO Nadeem Haider.
The raid was conducted on the directives of DPO Muzaffargarh as part of an ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in the district. SHO Nadeem Haider reaffirmed the police's commitment to eliminating illegal activities and ensuring law and order in the region.
Recent Stories
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum strategic platform to enhance fina ..
City experiences partly cloudy weather
Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons
NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)
1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: ..
Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt
Mauritanian Culture Minister praises Sharjah Ruler's cultural efforts
British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi
LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost Digital investment cooperation
CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for traffic management
Second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral political consultations concludes in Do ..
10 gamblers arrested
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons3 minutes ago
-
NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)3 minutes ago
-
1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: Dr Darshan3 minutes ago
-
Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt4 minutes ago
-
British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi3 minutes ago
-
LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost Digital investment cooperation3 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for traffic management3 minutes ago
-
Second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral political consultations concludes in Doha3 minutes ago
-
10 gamblers arrested3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan prefers collaboration over confrontation in Maritime sector: Ahsan Iqbal3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three drug peddlers, recover marijuana3 minutes ago
-
Commercial lobbies attempt to revive Monal restaurant, Chairperson of IWMB expresses concern2 minutes ago