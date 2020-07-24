UrduPoint.com
10 Gamblers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 02:20 PM

10 gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The police on Friday nabbed ten gamblers and recovered weapons and bet money from their possession.

A spokesman of police said here on Friday that Jhal Chakeya Police team conducted raid at various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested ten gamblers and recovered a pistol 30 bore,a gun 12 bore, a rifle 8 mm and bet money amounting to Rs 25,000 from their possession.

They were identified as --Shafqat, Noor Ahmed, Khalid Abbas, Naveed, Arshad, Muhammad Ali, Nadeem, Naeem, Ilyas and Jamal.

Police registered separate cases against them under gambling Act.

