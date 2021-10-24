UrduPoint.com

10 Gamblers Arrested, Cash Recovered

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 12:40 PM

10 gamblers arrested, cash recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested 10 gamblers in Khairpur Tamewali area and recovered gambling money from their possession.

Taking action on a tip off, a police team of Khairpur Tamewali, conducted raid on the den and caught as many as 10 gamblers, said a spokesman for Bahawalpur police.

He said that the police recovered cash Rs 21,100 from the gamblers that was being used as gambling money. A case have registered against the arrested gamblers andfurther investigations was underway, he added

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Khairpur Tamewali Money From

Recent Stories

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

55 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 243.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 243.4 million

2 hours ago
 India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE bank results highlight economic r ..

Local Press: UAE bank results highlight economic recovery

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th October 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.