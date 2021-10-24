10 gamblers arrested, cash recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested 10 gamblers in Khairpur Tamewali area and recovered gambling money from their possession.

Taking action on a tip off, a police team of Khairpur Tamewali, conducted raid on the den and caught as many as 10 gamblers, said a spokesman for Bahawalpur police.

He said that the police recovered cash Rs 21,100 from the gamblers that was being used as gambling money. A case have registered against the arrested gamblers andfurther investigations was underway, he added