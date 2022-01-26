UrduPoint.com

10 Gamblers Arrested During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 08:29 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested ten gamblers during crackdown and recovered Rs 45,450 stake money and 11 mobile phones from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Sadiqabad police during an operation arrested 10 gamblers who were identified as Abid, Ahsan, Tariq, Nasir, Adnan, Yasir, Adeel, Nazakat, Arif and Hafeez.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of Sadiqabad police team said that gambling is the root cause of other social evils and crackdown against gamblers will continue.

He made it clear that strict action must be taken against anti social elements without any discrimination.

