UrduPoint.com

10 Gamblers Arrested During Crackdown In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 08:01 PM

10 gamblers arrested during crackdown in Rawalpindi

The police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 17,600 and six mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 17,600 and six mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, Bani Police conducted a raid at a house and arrested gamblers identified as Nauman, Yasir, Krishna, Javed, Mubasher, Qasim, Shan, Waqar, Talish, and Rasheed.

The police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of the police team and said that gambling was the root cause of other social evils.

The accused involved in such crimes could not escape from the grip of the law and that operations against gambling would be continued, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Bani Progress Money All From

Recent Stories

Police register FIR against robbery at cricketer M ..

Police register FIR against robbery at cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s house

33 minutes ago
 UAE in post-women’s empowerment era due to leade ..

UAE in post-women’s empowerment era due to leadership’s support: Nahyan bin ..

49 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives high-achieving Grade ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives high-achieving Grade 11 students from schools acro ..

1 hour ago
 UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fiel ..

UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fields of interest in auditing, an ..

1 hour ago
 US Israelis Outside US Embassy Calling on Washingt ..

US Israelis Outside US Embassy Calling on Washington to Protest Judicial Reform ..

47 minutes ago
 "Art from the Heart" goes on display

"Art from the Heart" goes on display

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.