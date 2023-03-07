10 gamblers arrested during crackdown in Rawalpindi

The police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 17,600 and six mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 17,600 and six mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, Bani Police conducted a raid at a house and arrested gamblers identified as Nauman, Yasir, Krishna, Javed, Mubasher, Qasim, Shan, Waqar, Talish, and Rasheed.

The police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of the police team and said that gambling was the root cause of other social evils.

The accused involved in such crimes could not escape from the grip of the law and that operations against gambling would be continued, he added.