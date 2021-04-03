UrduPoint.com
10 Gamblers Arrested During Raid

Sat 03rd April 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested ten gamblers and recovered stake amounting to Rs. 26,730 and 20 mobile phones from their possession here on Friday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested accused included Amir Shahzad, Dildar Hussain, Hammad Abbasi, Muhammad Nadeem, Imran Hussain, Yasir Mehmood, Umair Abbas, Muhammad Maqbool, Kashif Anwar and Suhail Akhtar while Pirwadhi police during course of action recovered amounting Rs 26,730 and 20 mobile phone from their custody.

Police have registered separate case against all of them and started investigation. SP Rawal commended Pirwadhi police team and said that operations against such anti social elements must be continued.

