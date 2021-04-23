UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Gamblers Arrested During Raid

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:51 PM

10 gamblers arrested during raid

Police have arrested ten gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 48,000 and nine mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested ten gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 48,000 and nine mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Friday.

During course of action, Bani Police raided and arrested those were identified as Ibrahim, Khan Wali, Ghulam Akbar, Abdul Akbar, Abdul Razzaq, Amin Khan, Ismail Khan, Asadullah, Fazal Amin, Sardarullah and Yaqub Khan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

SP Rawal Town commended police teams for arresting anti social elements adding that strict action should be taken against such criminals.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Bani Abdul Razzaq Money Criminals All From

Recent Stories

'Creative' genes gave Homo sapiens edge over Neand ..

20 seconds ago

US Appoints Veteran Diplomat Jeffrey Feltman as Sp ..

21 seconds ago

GCU to offer salaries to top postgraduate students ..

23 seconds ago

People must follow SOPs to control coronavirus pan ..

25 seconds ago

COVID-19: Pakistan extends air travel restrictions ..

27 seconds ago

Nadal surges into Barcelona semi-finals, Tsitsipas ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.