10 gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested ten gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 48,000 and nine mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Friday.

During course of action, Bani Police raided and arrested those were identified as Ibrahim, Khan Wali, Ghulam Akbar, Abdul Akbar, Abdul Razzaq, Amin Khan, Ismail Khan, Asadullah, Fazal Amin, Sardarullah and Yaqub Khan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

SP Rawal Town commended police teams for arresting anti social elements adding that strict action should be taken against such criminals.