10 gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested ten gamblers for cockfighting and recovered bet money Rs 17,300 and 10 mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman here Monday.

Police also seized 2 chickens from their custody.

Those arrested were identified as Amir, Arshad, Zeeshan, Gulraiz, Hassan Asghar, Danish, Aftan, Rameez, Irfan and Hammad.

Rawat Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani said that gambling is the root of other evils, action against gamblers must be continued.