UrduPoint.com

10 Gamblers Arrested During Raid

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

10 gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested ten gamblers for cockfighting and recovered bet money Rs 17,300 and 10 mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman here Monday.

Police also seized 2 chickens from their custody.

Those arrested were identified as Amir, Arshad, Zeeshan, Gulraiz, Hassan Asghar, Danish, Aftan, Rameez, Irfan and Hammad.

Rawat Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani said that gambling is the root of other evils, action against gamblers must be continued.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Progress Money All From

Recent Stories

EU envoy felicitates Pakistan for successfully hol ..

EU envoy felicitates Pakistan for successfully holding OIC meeting

3 minutes ago
 NADRA Office to address complaints through e-telep ..

NADRA Office to address complaints through e-telephonic katchehry

6 minutes ago
 JUIF candidate wins Jandola South Waziristan tehsi ..

JUIF candidate wins Jandola South Waziristan tehsil chairman seat

9 minutes ago
 11 passengers sustain injuries in road accident

11 passengers sustain injuries in road accident

9 minutes ago
 ANP candidate wins Razar Teshil Swabi seat

ANP candidate wins Razar Teshil Swabi seat

9 minutes ago
 Three killed as passenger bus falls in ditch in Wa ..

Three killed as passenger bus falls in ditch in Wazirabad

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.